Jeff Corwin Wants to Save Still-Living Species Over Resurrecting Extinct Animals

Jeff Corwin thinks humans are looking too far back for species to save ... noting it's a substantial scientific achievement to bring dire wolves back -- but, there are a lot of endangered species who are currently in dire need of help.

The wildlife conservationist joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, he ran us through the particulars of bringing dire wolves back from extinction -- likening part of the process to the how scientists brought dinosaurs back in "Jurassic Park."

Corwin explains these aren't purebred dire wolves ... but, they're about as close as humans can get given they died out more than 10,000 years ago.

JC says there is scientific value to bringing long-extinct animals back ... but, he can't say the same from a conservation standpoint.

Corwin sees this as a classic problem of throwing money at a future solution instead of focusing on present problems ... like searching for a way to live on Mars instead of focusing on improving the Earth.

Jeff adds there are lots of wonderful animal species going extinct ... and, with the millions of dollars Colossal Biosciences spent on bringing dire wolves back from extinction, Jeff says he could save the Javan rhinos, of which there are about 80 left in the world.

Obviously, George R.R. Martin -- author of the series that inspired "Game of Thrones," which features dire wolves -- is stoked on the company's work, taking photos with two of the pups ... so, to each their own we suppose.