Summer Walker Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 29th Bday
Summer Walker Hot Shots Happy 29th Bday!!!
Published
Summer Walker’s officially in the home stretch of her 20s -- and if these sizzling pics are any clue, she’s got plenty more heat coming our way this summer.
The birthday girl’s pics are next-level -- she’s flaunting those curves in barely-there fits, and the camera is obsessed. But she's straight-up photogenic fire, so can you blame the lens?
Summer’s not just serving body -- she’s serving style, too. That’s double the reason to celebrate her birthday in a big way!