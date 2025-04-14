Famous Figurines ... Celebs Take on the Viral A.I. Box Doll Trend

Artificial intelligence continues to drop jaws across the internet, and the celebs are taking on the latest trend -- DOLLS!

"Life in plastic" celebs include Michael Strahan, looking quite dapper as a doll, and Brooke Shields, still stunning, even in a box!

It's crazy how on-point these figurines appear! Check out the fade and tats on Romeo Beckham! This is the exact look Romeo rocked on the Versace runway last month!

And, reality TV star Kristen Doute's doll is bumpin' and sportin' a gold dress ... and even comes with her dog, Gibson!