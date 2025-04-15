Deals on Celebrity Memoirs via Amazon's Audible Spring Promotion

We're All Ears 🎧

The Best Audiobooks From Celebrities!

Check out all the best books from the biggest names in Hollywood for a sneak peek into what it's like to live life as a celebrity!

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, Narrated by Michelle Williams

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Open Book: A Memoir by Jessica Simpson

Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir by Kelly Bishop

Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith

Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones

I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten

Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz

Top Audiobooks Performed By Celebs!

Also available are a ton of well-known books, brought to life by the voices of your favorite stars.

George Orwell’s 1984: An Audible Original Adaptation (Narrated by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, and Tom Hardy)

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Narrated by Jefferson White)

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Narrated by Claire Danes)

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Narrated by Tom Hanks)

Heartburn by Nora Ephron (Narrated by Meryl Streep)

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen (Narrated by Rosamund Pike)

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald (Narrated by Jake Gyllenhaal)

A Rage in Harlem by Chester Himes (Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson)

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Narrated by Matt Bomer)

The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien (Narrated by Bryan Cranston)

