Terrence Howard Plans to Expose Hollywood Heavyweights in New Podcast

Terrence Howard says his new podcast won't pull any punches ... 'cause he plans to take on big-time Hollywood media companies -- something he describes as a "studio's nightmare and every actor's wet dream."

The veteran actor tells TMZ ... he recently started recording a new podcast that pulls back the curtain on the entertainment industry, and intends to release it to the public in the near future.

Howard will speak on the powerful figures behind the scenes in H'wood. Specifically, he tells us he's going to address his ongoing legal battle with CAA, claiming the talent agency allegedly asked him to accept a lower salary while he worked on "Empire." He also says he has plenty to say about the bigwigs over at Disney and FOX.

He'll also dish about his time on the set of "Empire" ... along with what he calls "business betrayals" and "shady transactions" he's endured during his long career in Tinseltown. Through it all, Howard hopes to show his listeners how the industry really operates.

Play video content PBD Podcast

Terrence promises he's going to be as candid as he was during his recent appearance on the "PBD Podcast" -- where he made some jaw-dropping remarks about Diddy -- but, he doesn't plan to drag celebrities ... instead, he's focused on "speaking truth to power."

TH says he thinks everyone in showbiz is terrified of the powers that be in Hollywood -- studio execs, powerful agents and the like ... but, Howard says he doesn't feel that fear because he's got nothing to lose.