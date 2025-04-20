Two Large Alligators Show Up at Front Door of Florida Home, on Video

Two Huge Reptiles Come Knocking At My Door ...

Play video content

The nuttiest stuff always happens in Florida — and this alligator tale certainly lands in the crazy category.

Check out this 30-second video posted Friday on Reddit ... which shows TWO large alligators up to no good outside the front door of a suburban home.

The RING doorbell camera captured every terrifying moment the reptiles spent casing the joint -- and trying to get inside the house.

Although they were unsuccessful in their break-in attempt, the alligators must have put a real scare in the tenants as they watched the footage.

As you can see ... one of the gators gets up close and personal with the camera while pushing up against the door.

Then it slithers across the floor and crawls up a wall near a window as the other gator stares motionless at what's happening.

The Reddit user, who goes by byzvntine, uploaded the video to a forum devoted to weird stories that take place in Florida. Of course, there are always plenty of those.