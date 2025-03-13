Florida Cop Delivers Pizza to Woman With Huge Gator in Driveway, On Video

Play video content

A police officer in Florida added "deliver" to the whole "serve and protect" motto ... 'cause he took a pizza the last few hundred feet to a house after an alligator in the driveway terrified the delivery driver.

The incident went down in Bradenton -- a suburb of Sarasota -- earlier this week ... when someone called the cops about a huge 8-foot-long alligator hanging out under a parked car in a residential neighborhood.

The responding officer -- identified by the department as Officer Tolson -- calls the Florida Fish and Wildlife department to remove the gator ... but, before they arrive, a pizza deliverywoman comes up -- with an order for the house with the gator in the driveway.

The deliverywoman is stopped on the street ... and, the officer tells her she can probably go around back to deliver the food -- but, she's terrified and asks him to do it ... and he agrees to take the pizza for her.

One of the neighbors calls and tells the woman who ordered the pizza not to come out front ... but, she does anyway -- and, the officer screams at her to get back inside 'cause she's mere feet away from the huge reptile.

Eventually, Tolson meets the woman at the backdoor -- who asks him how much she owes. He says he has no idea ... and, then she realizes he's not your average deliveryman.

Officer Tolson does one more favor for the woman in the house ... taking a pic of the alligator for her. Eventually, the trappers come and haul the beast off -- ending what is almost certainly Tolson's strangest day in uniform ... though it is Florida, after all.