Jeff Fisher Aiming to Grow Arena Football One, In Talks W/ Celebs for Expansion Teams

Jeff Fisher's now the honcho of an indoor football league, and he tells TMZ Sports he's looking to grow it drastically in the next year ... perhaps with the help of a few high-profile celebs.

The former NFL head coach was recently named commissioner of Arena Football One ... and while the org.'s enjoying a successful inaugural season this year -- he said 2026 "is going to be an eye-opener for everybody."

Currently, the league has just eight teams -- but Fisher said there could be as many as 16 by next season.

As for where the expansion franchises will be located and who will be owning and operating them -- Fisher said he couldn't say due to ongoing negotiations ... although he did reveal he's right now in talks with some celebrities about buying in.

"There's a lot of interest out there," he told us Monday.

For now, the ex-Rams sideline manager said he's still pumped for the current iteration of AF1 -- noting they already have one huge name in their corner ... Hulk Hogan.

The wrestling legend and his Real American Beer are the official beer sponsor of the league -- and Fisher said he expects the former WWE Superstar to make an appearance at a nationally televised game in the near future.

An AF1 championship game, meanwhile, is slated to go down later this summer ... and then Fisher's got his sights on turning the organization into a powerhouse.