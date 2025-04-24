Got Fyre Fest Horror Stories? Tell Your Tale & Get a Cabin, Says EDC Founder

Gary Richards -- the legendary promoter behind Electric Daisy Carnival and HARD -- is telling TMZ he actually knows how to throw a destination festival … unlike, well, Billy McFarland.

Hot on the heels of Billy’s doomed Fyre Festival 2.0, Gary tells TMZ he’s giving away 10 cabins for his upcoming FriendShip 2026 cruise to folks with the wildest Fyre Fest stories -- past or present.

Play video content Gary Richards

Gary tells us watching the Fyre Festival docs seriously fired him up ... telling us that as a festival producer, all your fans have is your word -- and your track record -- so seeing all the chaos at their expense is straight-up unacceptable.

Also, seeing this much hype around total flops -- when seasoned promoters pull off these events without a hitch -- really grinds his gears.

That’s why he wants to flip the script and show the world what he's been doing all these years … by welcoming them into his ShipFam and giving them a taste of the real deal. Fans can email drama@thefriendship.com with their stories.

They'll pick 10 people based on the wildest Fyre Fest drama and stories -- but more importantly, they’ll get to see how it’s done right.