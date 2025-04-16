Fyre Festival 2 Postponed, Organizers Claim Mexico Stole Their Money

Fyre Festival 2 ain't happening in late May, early June like it was originally scheduled ... 'cause it's been postponed, without new dates selected yet -- and organizers are laying full blame on Mexico.

The website only says tickets are "currently not available" when customers try to make a purchase, but the event's infamous promoter Billy McFarland is now admitting it just ain't happening ... confirming the story TMZ broke 10 days ago.

FYRE Festival 2 organizers say ... "Over the past 18 months we've worked closely with experienced third-party festival operators to ensure FYRE Festival 2 is built to the highest standard" ... but he claims the government in Playa del Carmen screwed 'em.

A statement organizers are sending to ticketholders says, "When a government takes your money, issues permits, promotes the event, and then pretends it's never heard of you, that's not just dishonest -- it's theft."

As for how much dough organizers are allegedly out -- McFarland tells us, "Permits cost hundreds of thousands of pesos. Many times that spent on venues, hotels, etc. that [Playa del Carmen] directed us to book."

He also says they've been filming all their meetings with the same PDC government officials who've been telling the media they've never heard of Fyre.

While the show for sure isn't happening from May 30 to June 2, he says they are deciding on a new location and date soon.

As we told you ... Fyre Festival 2.0 was McFarland's shot at redeeming himself after the disaster of the first festival led to his incarceration for wire fraud -- for which he served more than three years in prison.

BM came on "TMZ Live" back in February and assured us the show was all set ... though he refused to name a single act he claimed had been booked, offering only a vague hint about one DJ.

As organizers insisted the festival was set to happen in Mexico, a source confirmed to us that organizers say the Mexican government backstabbed them and left them without a place to put on the show. In March, Billy posted a video said any claims to the contrary were bogus.

Our source told us, "...at this point we're not doing any event there and we plan on making it very public and showing all of the evidence."

While authorities in Mexico initially seemed to be onboard with the festival happening in the country, they've recently claimed they had no knowledge of Fyre Festival 2 happening ... while pictures shared to the festival's account seem to show documents filed with the city of Playa del Carmen.