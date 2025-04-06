Fyre Festival 2.0 Not Happening in Mexico, Organizers Claim Government Screwed Them

Fyre Festival 2.0 will not go down in Playa del Carmen, Mexico next month, and the organizers say it's because they got royally screwed by the Mexican government.

TMZ has obtained text messages sent by Fyre Fest event producer Nick Botero, saying they've been backstabbed by Mexican officials. Not mincing words, Nick says, "They f***ed us."

According to Nick, the government is acting like they had no idea the festival was going down in May ... "They [the government] posted on X, Instagram etc giving their blessing and support and then yesterday they say we've never heard of them its hilarious."

Nick isn't holding out hope, saying the government is "lying completely," adding, "And at this point we're not doing any event there and we plan on making it very public and showing all of the evidence."

Nick doubled down in the texts, saying, "As of now we wont be hosting a festival in playa."

Nick is not throwing in the towel, saying, "We will move it somewhere else." He was not more specific and the clock is ticking fast.

TMZ obtained these text messages just a day after Billy McFarland claimed he and his team are working with Playa Del Carmen to make sure the festival moves forward, posting a timeline of alleged interactions with the government.

His documentation allegedly shows paperwork filed with the city, email communication with officials, and even receipts of costly payments submitted to secure various permits.

Billy posted the documentation after the government of Playa del Carmen issued a statement saying "no such event with that name will take place in our city."

BTW, this is not the first time Mexican officials have denied Fyre Fest is going down there. It was originally supposed to take place at Isla Mujeres ... but the island's city hall announced in February no permits had been filed for such an event.

Billy has been adamant his beloved festival is going forward, telling TMZ in February it'll be run by "real music professionals" and "real artists." Last month, Antonio Brown told us he's part of the lineup -- which has yet to be announced.

There's a lot at stake for Fyre Festival 2. Remember ... the world watched the original festival crash and burn in 2017, and Billy was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 6 years in prison.

He was released in 2022, and has been on the road to redemption ever since.

