Katy Perry Kicks Off 'Lifetimes' Tour in Mexico City After Blue Origin Trip to Space

Katy Perry's "Lifetimes" tour has officially blasted off, and it’s nothing short of intergalactic -- 'cause she was straight back at it in Mexico City after her controversial all-female trip to space.

The singer was clearly orbiting the cosmic theme as she shut down Arena CDMX on Wednesday, even getting up close and personal with sky-high, ahem, *die-hard* fans who showed up in full NASA gear to back their girl.

Katy's stage was straight outta the future -- complete with space-age vibes and plenty of air time, thanks to those harnesses that had her literally floating through her set.

Her outfits were pure edgy sci-fi chic -- but bold themes and wild style are basically Katy’s love language, so of course she nailed the fashion game.

Katy was spinning, soaring, and serving zero-gravity realness so unapologetically that it felt like a giant, glittery "F*** You" to the critics of her recent Blue Origin flight.

As you probs know, Katy got roasted for kissing the ground after the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it space trip.