Waddle With These Stars 'N Penguins For World Penguin Day!

Penguins may be quirky and awkward, but they're absolutely adorable and celebs can't get enough of 'em! In honor of World Penguin Day, we've got an entire album that will have you totally flabbergasted flipper-gasted! ... The cuteness simply can NOT be contained!

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev had an ice day in chilly Antarctica and posed with a colony of penguins, while Olivia Rodrigo's penguin selfie just goes to show that penguins are indeed fluffier than your average bird ... So cute!