Thousands Take Part in 9/11 Memorial & Museum 5K Run/Walk

Play video content TMZ.com

The streets of NYC were filled with light blue shirts and plenty of heart over the weekend as hundreds of runners and walkers came together for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum 5K Run/Walk.

The event went down Sunday, and the goal is to raise around $600,000 to help keep the museum free to the public. Social media and fitness star Ally Love was on hand to help kick off the event.

NYPD officers shut down the streets of Lower Manhattan and set up barricades throughout the area to keep the course clear and participants safe.

The race retraces the routes many first responders took on September 11, 2001, making the event deeply symbolic for many involved.

Among the crowd were runners from around the world — all uniting under the gray, slightly drizzly skies. As participants crossed the finish line in front of the 9/11 Museum, they were met with a powerful sight ... a line of FDNY firefighters in red shirts, clapping, waving, and shouting words of encouragement.

Play video content TMZ.com

The 9/11 Museum and Memorial is one of the city's most visited sites, attracting over 2.5 million visitors each year.