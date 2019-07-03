Jon Stewart Attends Funeral of 9/11 First Responder and Hero Luis Alvarez

Shutterstock

Jon Stewart paid his final respects to Ground Zero first responder Luis Alvarez, who just days before his death, sitting side-by-side with Stewart, pled with Congress to extend compensation funds for 9/11 victims.

Detective Alvarez's funeral was held Wednesday in NYC. He died Saturday from complications resulting from the cancer linked to months he spent combing through the rubble at Ground Zero.

Alvarez, a retired NYPD bomb squad detective, delivered a heart-wrenching testimony on Capitol Hill earlier this month about his 9/11-related health issues and called for Congress to replenish the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund ... which is set to expire next year.

Alvarez said it was his goal and legacy to make sure lawmakers do the right thing for all 9/11 responders.

Stewart also spoke in front of the committee and made a passionate plea for Congress to approve the extension of the fund, while also chastising members for not making it a priority.

The former 'Daily Show' host attended Alvarez's funeral along with Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney and countless members of law enforcement.

Alvarez was 53.