Michael Bolton Talks Legacy and Family After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Music Is Not The Legacy I Need To Leave Behind

Michael Bolton is locked in on the legacy he wants to leave behind following his 2023 brain cancer diagnosis -- and it's not all about his music.

The '80s and '90s hitmaker discussed the "reality of mortality" in a new cover interview with People ... confirming his diagnosis of glioblastoma -- a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer -- caused him to worry less about his legacy of music and focus more on how he can prepare his daughters for life without him.

He explains ... "How do I give things that they can take forward? Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give [them] — I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are."

Michael has three daughters -- Isa, 49, Holly, 47, and Taryn, 45 -- plus six grandchildren.

The "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer also says his battle with cancer has made him question how he spends his time and gave him a "heightened sense of appreciation," adding ... "It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life."

As far as his cancer treatment goes, Michael seems to be on a positive path. Doctors were able to remove his tumor in its entirety during his emergency brain surgery in 2023 -- which, according to his doc, is a rare case.

He completed his radiation and chemotherapy treatments in October and underwent another successful brain operation in January of this year due to an infection, per People. His current routine is receiving an MRI every two months to monitor the cancer.

People reports the two-time Grammy winner's short-term memory, speech and mobility have been affected by his treatments, but he's taking care of himself in a variety of ways -- including working with a personal trainer and a voice therapy coach, as well as taking voice lessons.