Michael Bolton Says He Was Diagnosed with Brain Tumor, Underwent Surgery

Big health scare for Michael Bolton ... he says doctors discovered a tumor in his brain and it required immediate surgery.

The 80s and 90s hitmaking singer/songwriter revealed his diagnosis in a social media post, saying he found out about the tumor, and went under the knife just before the 2023 holiday season.

Michael says the health issue presented "unexpected challenges," but he says the surgery was successful and he's recovering at home, where he's being feeling love and support from friends and family.

A brain tumor and subsequent surgery is very serious stuff ... and Michael says he's going to take at least a couple months off to recover, which means a "temporary" break from touring.