L.A. Youth Soccer Coach Is a Danger to Boys, Lock Him Up Forever, Lawyer Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, the youth soccer coach charged with murdering a California teenager, is so dangerous to young men that he needs to be taken off the streets -- that’s what the alleged victim's lawyer is saying.

Luis Carrillo was at an L.A. courthouse for Mario's arraignment Wednesday, where Luis straight-up told us Mario deserves life behind bars at the very least ... and he thinks the D.A. might even push for the death penalty -- but if they do, that decision would ultimately be up to the jury.

Catch the clip, because Luis doesn't hold back. He calls Mario a cold-blooded killer and breaks it down, saying he had no business being in a job where he was around young boys in the first place.

Bottom line, Luis tells us that no matter what happens, justice will be served -- one way or another.

We told you earlier this month, the Los Angeles County D.A.'s Office alleges Garcia-Aquino killed 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez while committing a "lewd and lascivious act."

Garcia-Aquino was originally arrested in connection with an unrelated sexual assault, and prosecutors eventually gathered enough evidence to charge him with Oscar's murder.