Famous YouTubers Flock to Vegas for Remi Cruz's Bachelorette Party

YouTuber Remi Cruz rallied her troops and brought her girl squad to Vegas for her bachelorette party this weekend. She definitely celebrated to the max and the party pics are LIT!

Havin' the time of their lives, fellow YouTubers Alisha Marie, Lauren Riihimaki, and Ashley Nichole turned up and enjoyed all things Vegas!

The wife-to-be had no shame showin' her girls a good time ... Even pouring a shot down for her bestie and maid of honor, Alisha.

And, if you're gonna do Vegas with the girls ... you obvi go to Magic Mike and watch bulky dudes strip down!