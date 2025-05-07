Stars With Cash Money for Wealthy Wednesday!

Hustling and bustling in Hollywood can bring mega-success, and these stars with stashes of cash are living tales! Grab your umbrella and enjoy the show, 'cuz we're about to make it rain on this Wealthy Wednesday!

Flashing their hard-earned coin, musicians like Bad Bunny and Ice Spice are big to-dos in the industry ... and no doubt rapper Rubi Rose could buy the whole dang toy store with that wad of cash!

Actress Sofia Vergara may have been on set chillin' with the big bucks, but let's be real here -- she's definitely sittin' on a pretty penny when she's not on the job.

And, The Kid LAROI followed the trend and proudly paraded his bulky bundle, before hittin' the town in Las Vegas.