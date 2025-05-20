Diddy's InterContinental Hotel Sex Worker Appeared on Showtime's 'Gigolos'

The Diddy sex worker known as "Jules" from the infamous InterContinental freak-off got his big Hollywood break years ago on the TV show "Gigolos" -- and just wait until you see the trailer!

The clip starts off with Jules, who goes by the name Vin Armani in the Showtime reality series, as happy as a clam and giving a little wink to the camera.

Then it cuts to Vin hanging out and joking around with his fellow gigolos at a bar. This is followed by Vin answering a bunch of questions posed by a woman in voiceover. In case you're wondering, the show tracks the day-to-day lives of five male escorts.

Vin says he takes his job as a gigolo "very seriously" because he loves flirting with women and picking them up. Vin says his first crush was Wonder Woman because of her "little panties" and her "lasso."

Vin goes on to provide insights on who would play him in a movie -- and it's not Vin Diesel, despite the two looking alike. He also offers his two cents on whether size matters in his line of work.

According to IMDB ... Vin appeared in 54 episodes of "Gigolos" between 2011 and 2016.

Vin's a busy man in more ways than one. Federal prosecutors say Vin also participated in Diddy freak-offs with Cassie, but the former couple knew him as Jules.

And get this, Jules was allegedly the third person in the room during the infamous 2016 freak-off with Diddy and Cassie at L.A.'s InterContinental Hotel, shortly before Diddy was recorded beating her in the hallway. Cassie testified last week Jules was the escort in the room that day. And we all know how that turned out.