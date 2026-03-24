Jay-Z Reveals He Was Angry, Heartbroken by Rape Allegations in Dismissed Lawsuit

Jay-Z reveals he had a really rough 2025 when now-dropped sexual assault allegations took him to a very dark place ... according to a new interview.

As you know ... a Jane Doe accuser alleged both Jay-Z and Diddy raped her when she was 13. But she later filed docs in federal court to voluntarily dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

In the new GQ interview, Jay says ... "That s*** took a lot out of me. I was angry. I haven't been that angry in a long time ... uncontrollable anger."

The dismissal came after massive holes were found in her story. For one, she alleged the assault went down at a house that night, but there are multiple photos of Jay-Z at a popular NYC nightclub that same night. She also claimed her father picked her up from the house, but even he said he had no memory of that ever happening.

But Jay-Z called out the woman's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, and remarked you'd better be certain of the allegations before attacking someone with an accusation as serious as rape. The mogul even went so far as to sue the accuser, saying she admitted she had lied about it.

According to Jay-Z, the street code of "no women, no kids" is something he was raised on and still takes very seriously ... which is why he had to challenge the false claims so vehemently.