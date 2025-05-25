Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Cruise Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Published
Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible is: aging over the years!

Here is a 33-year-old version of Tom cruisin' through with his show-stoppin' looks at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mission: Impossible" back in 1996 (left).

And, nearly three decades later and a shaggier hairstyle, Mr. Cruise is still deemed a handsome fella -- most recently turning heads at the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" in New York City (right).

Check out this side-by-side comparison from Tom's days as Ethan Hunt from the 90s to today ... what a fox!

Tom's healthy lifestyle and rigorous workout regime have propelled him to performing his own movie stunts as well as lookin' good on and off the big screen.

The question here is:

Tom Cruise ...

