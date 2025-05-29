Gregg Sulkin & Model Freya Tidy Living Together, 2 Years After Michelle Randolph Split

Gregg Sulkin has a new lady in his life two years after his split with actress Michelle Randolph ... and TMZ has learned the new couple has already taken a big step in their relationship.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the actor has been quietly dating British model Freya Tidy for the last six months after the two met at an exclusive members-only club in London.

We're told things quickly got serious -- and Freya has since relocated to Los Angeles, where the couple now lives together. Our sources say Freya’s move to the States wasn’t just for love. We're told U.S.-based brands showed interest in working with her, giving her modeling career even more momentum on this side of the pond.

We're told the couple has also been spotted on the L.A. social scene dining at hot spots Alba and Leona's recently.

Sulkin and Randolph dated for about five years. Michelle, known for her roles in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," is the sister of "The Bachelor" alum Cassie Randolph. We're told Michelle and Gregg are still on great terms.

So far, Gregg and Freya haven't hard-launched their relationship on social media, but we're told from people close to them they're the real deal.