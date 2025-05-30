Pascal Siakam Gets In Heated Postgame Exchange With Reporter

Play video content Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam was testy during his postgame availability in New York ... and it just happened to involve the reporter who had a cringeworthy interaction with Caitlin Clark in 2024 -- Gregg Doyel.

Siakam met with the media after the Knicks dodged elimination with a 111-94 win at Madison Square Garden ... when the big man said New York was "more aggressive from the jump."

Then Doyel's turn came around to pick Siakam's brain ... and he asked how it was possible for the team not to play as hard as their opponent.

"They played harder than us," Siakam said. "It's okay. We played hard, but they played harder. What's your point? I don't get it."

Their little back-and-forth continued for another few seconds, with Siakam saying, "You looking for something I know, but damn."

"Who's this guy?" he said. "Who's this guy? What's your name, bro?"

The 31-year-old was then told it was Doyel of the Indy Star ... which garnered an "Oh," response ... but it's unclear if he was aware of the journalist's documented past.

The columnist had an awkward encounter with the Fever's superstar after she was drafted last April.

Right after introducing himself to Clark, he paused and sent a heart-hand gesture to the 23-year-old, which she was known to do in the past.

Clark gave him an awkward smile before asking, "You like that?" Doyel said, "I like that you're here. I like that you're here."

He was then reportedly suspended for two weeks following the interaction. Doyel apologized to Clark on X a few days later, saying he "will do better."