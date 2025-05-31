Patti LuPone Apologizes For Calling Star A 'Bitch' Amid Calls to Disinvite Her From Tonys

Patti LuPone says she's doing something she hasn't done in all her years of showbiz -- she's apologizing for speaking her mind ... admitting her recent comments about a couple fellow Broadway stars went too far.

The Broadway legend shared her apology to social media Saturday ... saying she hasn't apologized for her words in all her years of doing theater -- but, that's changing because she really wronged two talented artists.

PL says she's sorry for her comments in a recent profile in the New Yorker ... where LuPone scoffed at Kecia Lewis -- star of the hit musical "Hell's Kitchen" -- for calling herself a "Broadway vet." She labeled Kecia a "bitch."

The profile led to approximately 500 Broadway artists signing a petition ... reprimanding her for being a "bully" and even urging some of the huge theater associations to band her from the Oscars of theater -- the Tony Awards.

The petition also mentioned how Patti called fellow Broadway legend Audra McDonald "not a friend" ... something that appeared to be news to Audra -- and it's safe to say the signees weren't cool with that dig, either.

Later on in her apology, LuPone addresses the public outcry ... claiming the letter reminded her that theater is supposed to be uplifting -- and, her comments were far from that. She adds she hopes to apologize to 2024 Tony winner Kecia and six-time Tony winner Audra for her comments.

If you're not in the Broadway loop, Patti's beef with Audra and Kecia dates back to a noise complaint ... where Patti called "Hell's Kitchen" -- a predominantly Black show -- "too loud." LuPone was performing in a play next to show, and she was upset her audience could hear 'HK' through the wall.

Lewis shared a video on social media where she blasted LuPone's comments as "racially microaggressive" ... and, she called Patti out of touch for reaching out to the theater owners instead of the creatives behind the show about her issue.

Audra shared support for the video in the comment section at the time ... a move Patti labeled as "typical of Audra. She’s not a friend."