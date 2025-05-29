Ariana Madix -- Life on the Road, Booked and Busy!

Ariana Madix is booked and busy and embracing every moment in the spotlight -- the "Vanderpump Rules" star and TV host is gearing up for the premiere of "Love Island" Season 7 by globe-trotting and cozying up to her boo.

From "Watch What Happens Live" appearances to the Broadway stage, the 39-year-old recently shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram captioned, "when pinching yourself becomes a regular occurrence 🤌🏼."

Check out this sweet couple's selfie in the city ... Ariana's boyfriend, Daniel Wai (41), is a NYC-based fitness instructor, so quality time with her man is key!

As you know, she loves a good sandwich -- The Something About Her sandwich shop owner hit the water with friends with a scrumptious boat snack in tow.

'VPR' is set to debut a whole new cast of SURvers, but that hasn't stopped the opportunities flying in Madix's direction ...

The New season of "Love Island" kicks off June 3 -- with Ariana leading the way as host!

Check out our fun photo gallery and hit the road with Ariana!