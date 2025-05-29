Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ariana Madix -- Life on the Road, Booked and Busy!

Ariana Madix ... Life On The Road Booked & Busy!

Published
Life On The Road With Ariana Madix
Launch Gallery
'Best Days Of Our Lives' Launch Gallery

Ariana Madix is booked and busy and embracing every moment in the spotlight -- the "Vanderpump Rules" star and TV host is gearing up for the premiere of "Love Island" Season 7 by globe-trotting and cozying up to her boo.

From "Watch What Happens Live" appearances to the Broadway stage, the 39-year-old recently shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram captioned, "when pinching yourself becomes a regular occurrence 🤌🏼."

0529-Ariana-Madix-BF-SUB

Check out this sweet couple's selfie in the city ... Ariana's boyfriend, Daniel Wai (41), is a NYC-based fitness instructor, so quality time with her man is key!

0529-Ariana-Madix-Sandwhich-SUB

As you know, she loves a good sandwich -- The Something About Her sandwich shop owner hit the water with friends with a scrumptious boat snack in tow.

'VPR' is set to debut a whole new cast of SURvers, but that hasn't stopped the opportunities flying in Madix's direction ...

'Love Island' Winners' Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
'Love Island' Hot Shots Launch Gallery

The New season of "Love Island" kicks off June 3 -- with Ariana leading the way as host!

Check out our fun photo gallery and hit the road with Ariana!

"This one's for you tonight!"

related articles