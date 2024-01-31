Ariana Madix Sent Graphic Text to Tom Schwartz After Tom Sandoval Support

Play video content BRAVO

Ariana Madix has a well-defined line in the sand, which Tom Schwartz crossed by supporting Tom Sandoval on TV -- and she let him know it with a very NSFW insult!

Here's the deal ... season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" finally premiered last night after months of waiting, and the drama picked up right where it left off, focused on the "Scandoval."

Dismiss any thoughts of Ariana letting it go ... she still seems pissed about Sandoval cheating on her with Rachel Leviss -- because she told Scheana Shay she's now got Schwartz blocked on everything, and told him straight up, during the season 10 finale, they wouldn't have a relationship.

Well, as you might know, Schwartz went on 'Watch What Happens Live' a few weeks after the finale filming, and showed some love for the other Tom -- telling fans to give him a "hug" if they see him.

AM admits that pissed her off, and she texted Schwartz one last time before blocking him -- and, though, she claimed that final text wasn't "that bad" ... he has a different memory of it.

In fact, he has receipts -- in Tuesday night's premiere, Schwartz read the text on-air ... "It says, 'F*** you, I am blocking your number. Go choke on Sandoval’s dirty ass d*** some more.’"

Yeah. Not that bad. 😂

Schwartz has sorta straddled the line throughout the scandal -- apologizing to Ariana and condemning Sandoval's actions while still showing love for his close friend and business partner.

It's led to some current and former costars blasting him for not taking a harder stance, and for knowing about the affair and keeping quiet.

