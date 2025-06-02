Parasailing Young Woman Panics, Unbuckles Harness, Plunges to Death on Video

A terrified woman unbuckled her seatbelt in the middle of a parasailing session high up in the air, and plummeted to her death -- and the whole nightmare was captured in chilling footage.

Viewer discretion advised -- 19-year-old Serbian woman Tijana Radonjic, on vacation in Budva, Montenegro, was seen frantically yanking off her life jacket and scrambling to undo her harness ... before falling more than 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea last Wednesday.

NEW: 19-year-old student falls to her death after “suffering a panic attack” and “unbuckling her seatbelt” while parasailing



Tijana Radonjic, 19, was on vacation in Budva, Montenegro



Witnesses said she screamed “Put me down! Put me down!” and “Help me” just before falling.… pic.twitter.com/NtqK3ui6pW — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 2, 2025 @unlimited_ls

You can see Tijana desperately wriggling free after yanking off her safety restraints, flipping upside down, then losing her grip ... before plunging to the Earth.

It’s unclear why Radonjic started unbuckling herself mid-air, or how far into the flight it happened -- but some local reports say she had a full-blown panic attack, with witnesses claiming she was screaming "Put me down!" just seconds before the fall.

Her lifeless body was later recovered from the water.

Radonjic took to the skies after a rep from the parasailing company approached her on the beach and offered her a free ride, according to local media Kurir.

Mirko Krdzic, the company’s owner, said the team was stunned by the tragedy -- claiming Tijana showed no signs of fear and had gone through the usual training beforehand.