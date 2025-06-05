Billionaire Lucy Guo Says She's a Taylor Swift Fan, Expects to Be Dethroned Herself

The woman who just overtook Taylor Swift as the youngest self-made female billionaire isn’t letting that get to her head -- she's shaking off the Taylor Swift "dethroning" talk, and making one thing clear ... she’s a proud Swiftie first, mogul second.

Lucy Guo -- the 30-year-old Scale A.I. co-founder with a billion-dollar-plus empire -- tells TMZ Taylor’s the icon, and yep, she fully fangirled when she met her at Coachella last year.

Lucy kept the Swift praise coming … saying Taylor was super chill, and they even bonded over knowing folks in Ice Spice’s circle.

✅ Met Taylor Swift

✅ Danced with Rihanna all night

✅ Took over Coachella https://t.co/KpL1LJLYtO — Lucy Guo (@lucy_guo) April 15, 2024 @lucy_guo

As for all the buzz about being the top self-made billionaire, Lucy tells us she’s not clinging to the crown -- in fact, she’s hyped to be dethroned herself soon, 'cause it means more women are killing it in the startup game. Now, that's a girl's girl!

It’s still a pretty major flex -- but Lucy says Taylor hasn’t hit her up since the news broke. No hard feelings though ... she’s sure their paths will cross again.

Lucy may have dipped out of Scale AI -- which is currently worth around $25 billion -- back in 2018, but her 5% stake (plus her shares in another startup, Passes) has her sitting pretty with a Forbes-estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, which had her dethroning Taylor for the top youngest self-made female billionaire spot.