Cora Jade Feeling Relieved After WWE Release, Gushes Over AEW
Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade tells TMZ Sports a big weight has been lifted off her shoulders after getting released from the promotion ... and while she says she's going to take the foreseeable future one day at a time, she did have a lot of nice things to say about rival company AEW.
Jade -- also known as Elayna Black -- sat down with "TMZ Sports" TV show cohost Mojo Muhtadi this week ... in the convo, she admitted she anticipated losing her "dream job" for a few weeks before it actually happened.
While there's certainly some sadness about the breakup, she's equally as excited for the opportunities that are now on the table -- like working with other wrestling promotions, as well as her OnlyFans and YouTube endeavors.
"I want to wrestle, and I want to wrestle permanently somewhere. Whether call comes from AEW or if it comes from WWE again one day, I'm not sure. But I'm open to whatever. I absolutely love AEW. I've been watching it since it first started. I just love wrestling and I feel like I've said before, they have so much creative freedom, which I love."
"I have no idea what the future holds, but I feel like I'm not really worried about it. I'm just taking it day by day and if a call comes, hell yeah. But if it doesn't, I'm focused on the day-to-day and other wrestling opportunities as well."
Cora Jade also reflected on her last few months with WWE ... saying she made so many memories with her fellow wrestlers, so things ended for her on a pretty high note.