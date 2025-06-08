Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Skintight Chrome Dress During Los Angeles Outing

kylie jenner curves on display in chrome couture

Published
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Chrome Khy Dress
Kylie Jenner lit up the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend -- stepping out in jaw-dropping fashion as she flaunted her headline-making curves in an unreleased metallic KHY dress.

The beauty mogul was spotted arriving at The Nice Guy on Saturday night, where she helped celebrate a friend’s birthday in true Kylie style -- rocking a form-fitting chrome ensemble from her own fashion line that left little to the imagination.

The 26-year-old confidently showcased her viral breast implants in the skintight look, pairing the futuristic dress with sleek heels. Cameras snapped away as KJ strutted into the members only club.

The night out comes as KHY continues to dominate social media buzz, with each drop selling out in record time.

Chrome queen, indeed!!

