Athletics' Denzel Clarke Robs Home Run With Unbelievable Catch

Denzel Clarke looked less like a baseball player and more like Spider-Man on Monday night ... robbing a home run with a catch you've got to see to believe.

The insane grab went down in the first inning of the Athletics' road matchup with the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. ... after Nolan Schanuel hit a fly ball to the deepest part of center field.

UNREAL CATCH FROM DENZEL CLARKE 😱



PLAY OF THE YEAR 🔥



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/yt8FFkPeZD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2025 @BleacherReport

Clarke ran after it while it was in the air -- and somehow, after scaling the wall several feet, he plucked it from the sky in unreal fashion.

The game's broadcasters couldn't believe it -- as both Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden lost their minds into their microphones.

No one on the field seemed to be able to comprehend it either ... Schanuel was shocked -- as was A's pitcher Grant Holman.

Of course, after Clarke made a similar catch earlier this month -- perhaps more should have expected it.