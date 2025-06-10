BET Awards 2025 Performance Gallery: Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey & More
BET Awards 2025 Mariah, Snoop, Bow Wow & More ... Bring the House Down!!!
The 2025 BET Awards were absolutely lit -- especially 'cause performers Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor and more absolutely crushed it onstage.
Dive into our gallery for the juiciest highlights from L.A.'s Peacock Theater Monday night... Ashanti, Jennifer Hudson, T.I., and Bow Wow didn't just bring the house down -- they demolished it!
While you're scrolling, don't miss the arrivals -- stars strutting their stuff and serving up red carpet realness that made it sizzle!