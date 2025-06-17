Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s Austin Estate Nearly Complete, Now Listed for $23.5M

By TMZ Staff
Published
Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s West Austin estate is finally nearing the finish line -- and they’ve slapped on a fresh price tag too, now asking a cool $23.5M.

With final touches wrapping this summer, the couple shaved $3 million off the original $26.5M price -- but make no mistake, this reimagined gem in one of Austin’s swankiest ’hoods is still serving serious luxury.

Designed by the award-winning Cuppett Kilpatrick, this 1.24-acre Texas stunner mixes timeless charm with sleek modern luxury -- all just minutes from downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

The estate packs a punch -- with a 4-bedroom main house, a garage topped with a screening room and party-ready lounge, plus a 2-bedroom guest house. Oh, and yes, there’s a pool … because an Austin summer without one? Unthinkable.

Eric Moreland and Diane Humphreys from Moreland Properties/Forbes Global Properties hold the listing.

