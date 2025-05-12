'American Idol's Nigel Lythgoe Sells L.A. House for $4.4 Million

Nigel Lythgoe’s L.A. dream house just got voted off the market -- snagging a show-stopping $4.4 million!

Real estate sources tell TMZ West Coast Customs boss Ryan Friedlinghaus is the new owner of the 5-bed, 8-bath stunner -- taking it from the former "American Idol" and "SYTYCD" EP after being on the market for a while.

Nigel first put the place on the market last year, but had to trim the price down to $4.599 mil in October -- and still ended up selling it for less. He scooped it up for $4.7 mil in early 2023, so selling it for less probably wasn’t the Hollywood ending he had in mind.

The 3-story home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of L.A. -- built just three years ago on a 7,000-square-foot lot -- comes stacked with a tricked-out basement featuring a full movie theater, lounge, rec room, and guest suite.

Inside, there’s a gourmet kitchen fit for a chef -- and out back, it’s party central with a big pool and spa, fountain jets, a patio with an outdoor fireplace, and more.

It’s easy to see why Friedlinghaus jumped on it -- the place even comes EV-ready, so he can juice up his ride while catching Z’s.