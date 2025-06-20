Billionaire Telegram Founder Says He Has Fathered More Than 100 Kids

And They All Get My $17B Fortune!!!

Billionaire Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed he has fathered more than 100 children -- and says they'll all get dibs on his $17 billion fortune!

Pavel -- who created the globally popular messaging app that offers end-to-end chat encryption -- told French political magazine Le Point he's got six "official" children with three partners ... but is dad to dozens more due to his 15 years of sperm donation.

He says he doesn't think any of his children are any more legitimate than the next, adding ... "They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death," according to translation from BBC.

But there's a catch -- his more than 100 offspring will have to wait 30 years before they see a dime of their inheritance. The tech founder reasons ... "I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account."

Forbes estimates the 40-year-old's net worth at $17 billion, while BBC estimates it at $13.9. Regardless, there's clearly plenty to go around.

Pavel originally announced the size of his family on Telegram back in 2023 ... explaining he began donating sperm to help a friend in need.

But when the doc told him "high-quality donor material" was desperately needed, he agreed to become a regular contributor ... which has helped couples from 12 countries have kids.