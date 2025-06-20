Ex-'Shahs of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalichi Files for Divorce, Again

Former "Shahs of Sunset" star Lilly Ghalichi just filed for divorce -- for the fourth time -- from husband Dara Mir.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Lilly filed the divorce docs on June 20 and listed the official date of separation as June 19. We guess she didn't need much time to think about it.

The two originally said "I do" in 2017, but the marriage has been anything but smooth. Dara first filed for divorce in 2019, they reconciled, but Lilly followed up with not one -- but two -- more filings in 2020.

This time, it looks like the Ghalichi Glam queen is putting the lashes down and lawyering up for real. The pair is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, Alara and Kashton Mir.

Oh, and FYI -- there’s a prenup in place.