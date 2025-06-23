Ezra Miller's Controversies and Potential Comeback

Ezra Miller's been out of the public eye for a little while, but they claimed to be contemplating a comeback during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The thing is, they're likely going to have a rough road back to the good graces of the public, as they've become notable for their erratic behavior over the past few years.

We're going to take a look back at what stained the name of the star of "The Flash" ... and what might be in store for their future in Hollywood.

Miller Was Arrested For Marijuana Possession in 2011

Miller's first brush with controversy came in 2011, when they were arrested for possession of marijuana.

The performer picked up the charge after cops found weed on them during a routine traffic stop in New Jersey.

They caught a break, however, as the judge involved in the case agreed to dismiss the charge of possession, which we revealed.

Miller was then required to pay two disorderly conduct citations, each of which came with a $300 bill.

Miller Allegedly Started A Bar Fight In Iceland

The performer managed to keep their nose clean until 2020, when they were filmed starting a fight at a bar in Iceland.

In a video that was widely circulated on social media, Miller was seen choking a woman and pulling her to the ground before onlookers intervened.

The woman in the video later spoke to Variety and claimed that she had challenged the actor to a fight as a "joke," although the performer allegedly took the challenge seriously.

It was also claimed that Miller had spat in the faces of several people despite the then-ongoing state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman in the video later reported the fight to the police, although no charges were filed.

Miller Was Arrested Twice In Hawaii

The "Perks of Being a Wallflower" actor later ended up in hot water for several altercations in Hawaii, which took place in 2022.

They were first arrested in March of that year after allegedly yelling at several bar patrons during a karaoke session.

According to Variety, Miller grabbed a microphone from a woman who had been singing before lunging at a man playing darts.

The performer was later charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, and they were released from custody after paying $500 bail.

However, they were arrested less than four weeks afterwards following an altercation at a party, where it was alleged that Miller threw a chair that struck a woman on her forehead.

The actor was arrested during a traffic stop that same evening, although they were later released.

They Were Accused Of Grooming An Activist

Miller also received notice that year after they were accused of grooming activist Tokata Iron Eyes, and we reported that the two established a close friendship despite a nine-year age gap.

The activist's parents claimed that the performer supplied their child with various substances, including marijuana and LSD, and that she left a private school due to Miller's constant disruptions to her education.

Iron Eyes' parents also alleged that, after they picked up their daughter from the performer's Vermont farm, she ran away to travel with the "Justice League" actor, and the two were later spotted in various locations across the country.

However, the activist later claimed that she was never in any danger while in Miller's company.

Iron Eyes' father ultimately withdrew his complaint against the performer in August of 2024.

Their Time In Vermont Was Marred By Controversy

Miller has also received much notice for several controversies that have allegedly occurred at their farm in Vermont.

The actor was accused of burglary after they allegedly burglarized and removed several bottles of alcohol from a private residence in August of 2022.

They later opted to avoid a jury trial and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass the following January, and they were placed on probation for a year, according to People.

Miller's residence in Vermont was also visited by state police after Rolling Stone reported that a 25-year-old mother and her three children were living at the property under dangerous conditions.

The same publication subsequently reported that Vermont State Police had visited the residence, although they were unable to locate the woman or her children.

Miller Takes A Step Back For Their Mental Health

Miller eventually acknowledged the controversy surrounding their behavior, and they announced a step back from the public eye in August of 2022.

In a statement that was provided to Variety, they claimed to have been "suffering complex mental health issues" for an extended period of time.

They also stated that they had "begun ongoing treatment" in an effort to address their struggles.

Miller then apologized to the individuals who had been affected by their erratic behavior and pledged to temper their actions in the future.

They stated that they were "committed to doing the necessary work" in order to reach what they described as a "healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller Floats The Idea Of A Hollywood Comeback

Miller remained out of the public eye for an extended period of time. They spoke to Italian media outlet Lo Speciale Giornale during the Cannes Film Festival in June and claimed that they were looking to return to Hollywood "on tentative grounds."

They then stated that they were in town to support director Lynne Ramsay, who directed the 2011 film "We Need To Talk About Kevin," in which they starred.

The performer went on to state that they were collaborating with the filmmaker on a prospective movie, as they were able to write extensively during their time in "solitude."