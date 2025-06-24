Ex-Ohio Teacher Flashes Big Smile in New Mug Shot After Sexual Battery Conviction

The former Ohio teacher convicted of sexually abusing a teenage student apparently couldn't be happier to be in her new digs — state prison!

Emily Nutley posed for a mug shot after she was incarcerated Monday at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, OH.

Check out the photo ... Emily is wearing a big fat smile across her face, which is totally NUTS given her current situation. She was sentenced to THREE years behind bars.

Play video content Courtesy of WXIX TV

As we reported, Emily pled guilty in April to sexual battery after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, where she once worked.

Emily began abusing the teen in 2023, performing oral sex on him and having intercourse with him in her school office. She also sent him naked photos of herself and sexually charged messages.

Not only that ... but Emily wouldn't stop contacting the teen even when he tried to break things off.

Rumors about Nutley's sick behavior eventually came to the attention of the school principal and police were contacted, leading to her downfall.