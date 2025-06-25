Flip Into Benson Boone's Hot Shots To Celebrate His 23rd Birthday!

BOOM!!! It's Benson Boone's birthday today, and we're celebrating his 23rd year around the sun with his blazin' hot shots ...

From shirtless mirror selfies to sweaty gym shots, we've covered all the bases with Benson's "Mystical Magical" selfies!

He may have gained fame from his days on "American Idol" and soaring to everyone's For You pages on TikTok, but this pop-rock stud has flipped into mega super stardom and deserves a big standing O.

Play video content TMZ.com

Just last weekend, Boone hopped on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus and hand-delivered some of his "Beautiful Things" to the bus riders -- his Crumbl Cookies!! Break us off a piece of that!

This is the first time we've hit you with Benson's shirtless shots, so soak 'em up and enjoy the smokeshow!