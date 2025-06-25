Liver King Arrested For Terroristic Threat After Calling Out Joe Rogan

Play video content

Liver King was arrested Tuesday evening in Austin, Texas ... shortly after posting a string of unsettling videos, including one where he challenged Joe Rogan to a fight.

The fitness influencer -- real name Brian Johnson -- is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly making a terroristic threat. He's currently in Travis County Jail, held on a $20,000 bond, based on online records.

Monday, Liver King posted a video directly calling out Joe Rogan, saying ... "Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules ... I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready."

The 47-year-old influencer -- reportedly a Texas resident -- kept posting a series of bizarre videos showing his arrival in Austin, making it clear he was set on fighting Rogan, and he even acknowledged he could be arrested.

It appears to have all come to a head in a recent video, where Liver King -- wearing a maroon hoodie and pants -- is seen being handcuffed by law enforcement officers and placed in a police vehicle. Moments earlier he's seen being allowed to hug his wife and kids before he's escorted out by law enforcement personnel.

IYDK ... Liver King achieved fame as a fitness influencer who sold health supplements based on a primitive lifestyle he showcased online. He later admitted to using steroids and human growth hormone to build his hulking frame.

It's unclear if Liver King's threats toward Rogan are the reason for his arrest. As you know, the popular podcaster moved to Austin in 2020 and has been a staple in the city ever since.