Liver King Expects Steroid Admission To Hurt Supplement Company Revenue

The Liver King's recent bombshell admission might be bad news for his wildly successful supplement companies ... 'cause he expects to lose customers over his steroid use.

45-year-old Brian Johnson joined "TMZ Live" to discuss his decision to come clean about doping ... and he says he understands the harm he's caused by lying about it for years, and accepts all criticism coming his way.

"I know that I f****ed this up," LK said Friday. "I owe this. This is on me to deal with, and I deserve all the hate and criticism that I'm getting. I'll deal with this."

Before he ever became the viral Liver King with millions of followers, Johnson was already raking in the dough through his Heart & Soil and Ancestral Supplements company -- which reportedly earned him $100 million a year.

Now that he's come clean, LK foresees a drop in sales ... but says that's not what's most important to him.

"I'm sure it's going to affect the revenue, but everyone needs to understand this was never why we got into this," he said.

"I hope that customers remain, but what matters more than anything is nose-to-tail nourishment better be in your diet. If you don't want to get it from one of my companies, I hope you'll get it from somewhere else."