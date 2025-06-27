Rob McElhenney Requests to Legally Change Name to 'Rob Mac'

It's not always sunny when you're Rob McElhenney ... which is exactly why the veteran actor is changing his name legally.

The star filed documents in L.A. to formally update his moniker ... cutting down on the number of syllables in his name by going by "Rob Mac."

Like we said, this isn't just a stage name change ... we're talking full-on new name in the eyes of the law -- a pretty substantial move for a dude of Rob's stature. He's also Robert McElhenney III BTW ... and, now he's gonna be the first "Rob Mac."

Looks like he signed the docs Thursday ... so, the process is underway.

Worth noting ... this move isn't coming out of the blue or anything -- Rob mentioned he wanted to do this during a Variety interview published back in May in which he admitted his last name causes confusion.

Bobby Mac says he's an international businessman now -- he co-owns the soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. with fellow star Ryan Reynolds and his company More Better Industries invests money in other teams down in South America. It's down south of the border where people have found the name particularly challenging.

As for how his kids feel about it, his wife -- actress Kaitlin Olson -- told Variety they're not stoked about it because they have the last name.