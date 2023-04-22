Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Soccer Team Gets Promoted After Win

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are living out the plot of 'Ted Lasso' in real life -- 'cause their British soccer team just got bumped up to a whole new level of competition.

Wrexham won their match Saturday against Boreham Wood to come from behind and secure a 3-1 victory -- which guarantees them a promotion from the National League (the level 5 league in which they'd been playing of late) to the next tier ... League Two (4th tier).

If they get three more promotions ... Wrexham would be playing in the English Premier League alongside mega teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, etc.

They're not quite there yet ... but you could argue they're well on their way -- and Saturday's small step into the next chapter was not without celebration and ecstasy. Literally, you could see it all over Ryan and Rob's faces when the final whistle was blown.

As Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch on, Wrexham FC are promoted to League Two for the first time since 2008. @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/C47CT2PoKq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2023 @barstoolsports

RR and RME embraced in a hug as they were overcome with shock ... and eventually stormed the field with the rest of the team -- not to mention the rest of the fanbase.

Indeed ... Wrexham supporters were over the moon and rushed the pitch to ring in the win. And eventually, Ryan and Rob held up the big trophy -- which brings this Cinderella tale full circle. They became owners of Wrexham back in 2021 ... and have documented their journey.

The whole was showcased on an FX series called "Welcome to Wrexham" ... which dove into why Ryan and Rob got involved with this down-and-out club in a tiny town in North Wales.

Since their takeover, the team has turned around their luck ... and they've been playing well and ascending in the ranks. Now, the team has reached the milestone they've been battling for for a long time -- and they'll get to play in the league above them next year.

Like we said ... this is pretty much exactly what Jason Sudeikis goes through weekly on Apple TV -- except, in this case, Rob and Ryan are even more so fish out of water.