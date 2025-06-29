Two Killed After Fire Personnel Respond to Brush Fire in Idaho

Firefighters in Northern Idaho responded to a brush fire Sunday ... and, now two people have been shot and killed.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said firefighters responded to the reports of a brush fire this afternoon around 1:30 PM local time at Canfield Mountain. The shooting began about 30 minutes later, authorities say.

BREAKING: Multiple firefighters shot in apparent ambush while responding to brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, local media reports; suspect at largepic.twitter.com/Yxu4Tz3POK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025 @Breaking911

The two people who have been shot and killed are believed to be fire personnel, CNN reports. Despite the shooting starting more than four hours ago, no one is in custody at this time.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho scanner audio from earlier: "There's an active shooter zone! They're shot down. BC3's down, BC1's down. Everybody's shot up here. Law enforcement, Code 3 now up here! .. Get out of the way. Engine brush 551, do not come up here".



pic.twitter.com/urk3CprUBw — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 29, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

The brush fire may have been set to lure firefighters to the scene before the shooting, CNN adds. However, motivation at this time is still unclear. The 911 audio from the scene captures the frantic situation.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris says the department isn't sure how many shooters there are ... but, he promises local law enforcement -- working in conjunction with the FBI -- will "neutralize this threat."

Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.



As this… — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) June 29, 2025 @GovernorLittle

Idaho's Governor Brad Little took to social media to share a statement about the incident ... calling it a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters."

Locals have been asked to stay away from the area as this is still an active shooter situation.