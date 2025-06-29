Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Two Killed After Fire Personnel Respond to Brush Fire in Idaho

Firefighters in Northern Idaho responded to a brush fire Sunday ... and, now two people have been shot and killed.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said firefighters responded to the reports of a brush fire this afternoon around 1:30 PM local time at Canfield Mountain. The shooting began about 30 minutes later, authorities say.

The two people who have been shot and killed are believed to be fire personnel, CNN reports. Despite the shooting starting more than four hours ago, no one is in custody at this time.

The brush fire may have been set to lure firefighters to the scene before the shooting, CNN adds. However, motivation at this time is still unclear. The 911 audio from the scene captures the frantic situation.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris says the department isn't sure how many shooters there are ... but, he promises local law enforcement -- working in conjunction with the FBI -- will "neutralize this threat."

Idaho's Governor Brad Little took to social media to share a statement about the incident ... calling it a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters."

Locals have been asked to stay away from the area as this is still an active shooter situation.

Story developing ...

