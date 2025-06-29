Philadelphia Neighborhood Torn Apart By Massive Explosion, Photos Show

A neighborhood in Philadelphia was blown apart by an explosion early Sunday morning ... and, pictures taken at the scene captured the devastation.

The Philly Fire Department shared pictures from the scene in Nicetown–Tioga -- a North Philadelphia neighborhood -- where the acting PFD chief Daniel McCarty said a trio of row houses "exploded in on themselves" at around 4:30 AM ET.

Photos show firefighters dousing the houses in water while the smoking, smoldering remains of houses litter the streets.

And, in another shocking image, a dog was spotted walking over the rubble ... tongue lolling out amid the devastation.

According to the local ABC affiliate one person -- a woman -- was killed. Two others were injured in the incident.

We’ve opened a reception center at Edward T. Steel Elementary with the @RedCrossPhilly for those who are displaced while we continue broader assessment of the neighborhood and utilities. Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s incident. https://t.co/PmFBikB8mZ — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 29, 2025 @PhilaOEM