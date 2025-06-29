Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Philadelphia Neighborhood Torn Apart By Massive Explosion, Photos Show

Philadelphia Neighborhood Explosion Destroys Houses, Photos Show ... At Least One Dead

By TMZ Staff
Published
Philadelphia-Fire-Department-1
Philadelphia Fire Department

A neighborhood in Philadelphia was blown apart by an explosion early Sunday morning ... and, pictures taken at the scene captured the devastation.

The Philly Fire Department shared pictures from the scene in Nicetown–Tioga -- a North Philadelphia neighborhood -- where the acting PFD chief Daniel McCarty said a trio of row houses "exploded in on themselves" at around 4:30 AM ET.

Philadelphia-Fire-Department-2
Philadelphia Fire Department

Photos show firefighters dousing the houses in water while the smoking, smoldering remains of houses litter the streets.

Philadelphia-Fire-Department-3
Philadelphia Fire Department

And, in another shocking image, a dog was spotted walking over the rubble ... tongue lolling out amid the devastation.

According to the local ABC affiliate one person -- a woman -- was killed. Two others were injured in the incident.

It's unclear what caused the explosion ... but, the PFD says the blaze is now under control. A reception center was set up at a local elementary school for those displaced by the blast.

related articles