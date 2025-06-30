Idaho Sniper Found Dead After Gun Battle With Police

The suspected sniper who police say fatally shot two firefighters after intentionally setting a blaze was found dead in a mountainous region of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris announced at a press conference Sunday night the alleged shooter got into a gun battle with officers in Canfield Mountain after police traced his cell phone signal during a manhunt involving roughly 300 officers.

BREAKING: Multiple firefighters shot in apparent ambush while responding to brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, local media reports; suspect at largepic.twitter.com/Yxu4Tz3POK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025 @Breaking911

Norris said the exchange of gunfire ended with the suspect's death.

It's unclear whether the gunman, whose name was not released, took his own life or was killed by police bullets. Norris said police believe the man was the only shooter, describing him as a sniper.

Earlier in the day, the sniper allegedly lured the firefighters to Coeur d'Alene by starting a brush fire. Norris said the suspect — whose motive is unknown — then fatally shot two firefighters and critically injured a third.

