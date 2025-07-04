Martins Licis Gunning For 2026 World's Strongest Man Title After Epic Bus Pull

Play video content TMZSports.com

Martins Licis just dragged a vehicle through a parking lot, and soon, he's hoping to hoist a trophy over his head ... telling TMZ Sports after conquering a Big Blue Bus pull, he's got his sights set on winning the 2026 World's Strongest Man competition.

Licis stunned onlookers in Santa Monica last week when he moved a 34,680-pound shuttle roughly 30 feet with nothing more than a rope and his body ... and following the feat, he told us he's heading back to his sport's biggest event next year.

Licis -- a bit out of breath from his accomplishment -- said after taking a lengthy break from lifting ... he's hoping to earn the title of World's Strongest Man for the second time in his illustrious career.

"I rested for a couple years," he said. "Now, I'm coming back for World's Strongest Man 2026."

Licis is clearly taking things seriously -- check out the description he gave of the machine he uses to train for heavy pulls ... it sounds absolutely grueling.

If the 34-year-old for some reason hits a lull, he's got some famous people he can get some motivation from ... telling us he's actually hit the gym with Rob Gronkowski before -- and was super impressed with the guy's ability to move volume.