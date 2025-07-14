'Human Skin' Teddy Bear Found Outside Store Provokes Panic, Revealed as Prank
Just Grin & Bear It!!! Gory 'Human Skin' Teddy Bear 🧸😲 Found Near Store, Revealed as Sick Prank!!!
Don't worry people ... Leatherface is not on the loose, but a creepy teddy bear that appeared to be stitched with human skin, was found outside a California convenience store in what's being dubbed a sick prank!
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department rushed to a Victorville gas station Sunday -- about 2 hours north of L.A. -- after someone reported possible human remains ... cue the chaos. Cops taped off the lot, and a coroner investigator even showed up to inspect the item ... a teddy bear.
Turns out, despite the full-blown police probe, the bear’s not stitched from epidermis -- it’s made of latex, and selling on Etsy for $165 ... and the artist, Robert Kelly of Dark Seed Creations, is proudly owning his gory masterpiece.
The South Carolina-based artist told PEOPLE he shipped one of the bears to a Victorville customer just last week -- and wants full credit now that people are blowing up his phone over the creepy creation.
It’s still a mystery whether the teddy was planted as a prank on someone specific, meant to freak out the whole town, or just accidentally left behind. Either way... mission "mayhem" accomplished!